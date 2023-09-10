Yola boat mishap: more bodies recovered

The number of dead bodies recovered from the site of Friday’s boat mishap in Adamawa State has risen to eight.

This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary, Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), Dr Muhammad Amin Sulaiman in a chat with journalists in Yola.

He said rescue workers had succeeded in recovering a total of eight corpses so far, eight others had been rescued while seven remained missing.

An overloaded boat transporting 23 traders and children from Rugange village in Yola South area was overturned by fierce windstorm in Njuwa Lake at Dandu village.

The incident came four days after a boat capsized between Mayobelwa and Mayo-Ine in the Southern part of the state, leaving two persons drowned.

The executive secretary further revealed that the government had rolled out some measures to improve safety waters, saying the state would provide life jackets at river crossings and enforce the ban on overloading.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, in a condolence message to families of the victims expressed regret that the lives of petty traders in search of livelihood was cut short in such a tragic incident.