Yam festival: Obi of Onitsha lauds Anambra indigenes for promoting Igbo culture

His Royal Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, has applauded Anambra State indigenes at the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) for promoting Igbo…

His Royal Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, has applauded Anambra State indigenes at the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) for promoting Igbo culture and tradition.

Achebe, who is the Grand Patron, Anambra People’s Assembly (APA) in UNN, made the commendation in Nsukka on Tuesday during the first New Yam Festival organised by the indigenes.

The Obi of Onitsha said that the new yam festival is an important event in Igboland because of the respect and honour Ndigbo have for yam.

“Yam is an important crop, cultivated in every part of Igboland. It serves as food that can be eaten in different ways. (NAN)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...