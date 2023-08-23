Delta approves 3 working days for civil servants

As part of efforts to cushion the effect of subsidy removal, the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has approved the much-expected palliatives by the…

As part of efforts to cushion the effect of subsidy removal, the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has approved the much-expected palliatives by the state government following the hardship that has greeted the removal of fuel subsidy.

Oborevwori said his administration had approved running of shift (three days a week) for state civil servants.

He also stated that his administration had approved payment of N10,000 monthly support to each worker to ameliorate the current hardship beginning from August.

He said this on Tuesday shortly after he swore-in 26 commissioners as members of Delta State Executive Council in Asaba, the state capital.

According to him, “Workers on grade level 1-14 will run two shifts with one set reporting to the office Mondays to Wednesdays, and another set working from Thursdays to Fridays.

“Working days for workers on grade levels 15 and above are to be worked out by the various MDAs as suitable to them,” he said.

