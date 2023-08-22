Yahaya Bello: Fixing roads better than giving palliatives

Governor Yahaya Bello of of Kogi State has said construction of roads and provision of other critical infrastructure by the President Bola Tinubu administration will…

Governor Yahaya Bello of of Kogi State has said construction of roads and provision of other critical infrastructure by the President Bola Tinubu administration will serve the people better than palliatives.

Bello stated this while inspecting works on the Abuja-Lokoja road in company of the Minister of Works, Mr. Dave Umahi.

He said, “By fixing roads across the country, it will alleviate poverty and that is better than giving out palliatives.”

He said the Abuja- Lokoja road was critical to the socio-economic lives of the people as it links the southwest, south-south and southeast regions to the Federal Capital Territory and the northern parts.

While commending President Tinubu for appointing Umahi as minister of works, Bello described the Minister as a field man who will deliver the “Renewed Hope” project.

“He is not a media show man, he is a realistic man who works round the clock. He has done it as a governor in Ebonyi and he will do it again as a minister of works,” he added.

Bello, therefore, advised civil servants to work with sincerity and commitment so that the ex- governor can deliver quality infrastructure to the country.

Meanwhile, the Minister has promised to deliver concrete roads across the country, saying they were more durable, irrevocable and are 50 years maintenance-free.

He, therefore, urged contractors to bring their quotations for concrete roads.

