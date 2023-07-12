Kogi gov’ship: Ajaka, Bello trade words over arrest plot

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate for the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Kogi State, Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, has alleged that security operatives,…

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate for the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Kogi State, Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, has alleged that security operatives, acting on the order of Governor Yahaya Bello, invaded his Abuja residence to effect his arrest over “trump-up charges”.

The SDP candidate stated this in a statement by Faruk Adejoh-Audu, the director of communications of Ajaka campaign organisation.

Adejoh-Audu said some armed men in mufti invaded the residence of Ajaka at Khartoum Street in Wuse, Abuja at about 12:30pm on Tuesday claiming to be acting on the order of Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Adesina Yusuf, to arrest him for questioning over certain crimes.

He said the security agents claimed the SDP candidate is being invited for interrogation over “attempted assassination, gun possession and terrorism”.

In a swift reaction, the state government urged the SDP candidate to sort out his problem with security agencies.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kinsley Fanwo, in a statement, said the current administration did not consider the SDP candidate as a serious contender in the coming election.

“We know the contenders and the pretenders and he is not a political threat as far as Kogi State is concerned,” he said.

Police spokesperson in the state, William Aya, did not respond to a request seeking confirmation of the move to arrest Ajaka.

