Melaye: Yahaya Bello has destroyed Kogi, Permanent Secretaries now taking okada to work

Dino Melaye, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi state, has accused the incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello, of destroying the state to the point that Permanent Secretaries now go to work through the use of commercial motorcycles known as okada.

Speaking when the PDP Campaign Council for the election met at the party headquarters in Abuja, Melaye expressed confidence that he will be the next governor of the state.

He promised to govern with the fear of God if given the opportunity to serve the people.

He said: “Kogi today in Nigeria is the only state where there is government without governance. As I speak with you permanent secretaries are taking Okada to office in Kogi, our roads are death traps, the new specialist Hospital in Okene, no bed, no drugs, insecurity is pervasive, killing is the order of the day. But I want to announce to you that we will build a new Kogi state and do things differently. We are going to govern with the fear of God.

“PDP is on ground in Kogi state because of the mal administration of the APC, people are disenchanted, sixty percent of APC people will work for us, they will not talk but will work for us, and we are going to move from House to House to actualize our dream.”

On his part, former Senate president Bukola Saraki said the November 11 governorship election is not about Dino Melaye, but about good governance and the PDP.

Saraki, who is the Chairman, Strategy committee of the campaign, said: “If you sit down and look at where Kogi is today, we all have an assignment and it is not Dino’s assignment. What has happened in that state in the last eight years, there is no candidate on the APC ticket, it is Yahaya Bello that is on the ticket. So it is a simple question, if you believe that in Kogi, after eight years of Yahaya Bello, he should have another four years, then go and vote for APC, but if you know that Kogi people deserve better, vote for PDP. Because a Governor Dino will not leave the workers unpaid.”

