Xavi set for Barcelona contract extension

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has indicated that he plans to extend Xavi’s contract. Xavi began his coaching career with Al-Sadd and enjoyed a very successful…

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has indicated that he plans to extend Xavi’s contract.

Xavi began his coaching career with Al-Sadd and enjoyed a very successful two-year period with the club between 2019 and 2021, winning seven trophies.

He then took over as Barcelona manager in November 2021 and signed a contract that runs until June 2024.

With Barcelona sitting pretty at the top of La Liga, Xavi deserves enormous credit. He has steered the club through a disappointing period and into safe territory, at least on the domestic front.

It makes sense that he should be in line for a contract extension given his performance at the helm, so far.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta gave an update on Xavi’s contract situation after the victory over Valencia.

Laporta told reporters: “I have already considered extending Xavi’s contract which runs out in 2024.

“He made a personal bet and has a genuine way to play football. He is a man that does not force the club to spend more than what we have and understands our situation.”

Laporta has also rejected suggestions that Barcelona will not be allowed to sign new players in the summer window.

“We have the salary limit that makes things difficult, but I hear this thing about us not being able to make signings in summer,” Laporta added.

Barcelona, who are next in action on Sunday when they travel to Athletic Bilbao, are nine points clear of second-placed Real Madrid.