Police kill 1, arrest other in foiled bandit attack in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command says it has killed one suspected bandit and arrested another as it repelled an attack on the Jabiri area of the Funtua LGA of the state.

The spokesman of the command, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a press statement issued on Wednesday.

He said the police received a distress call around 1am on Wednesday that terrorists had attacked a household in Jabiri area.

“On receipt of the report, the DPO led a team of policemen to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel. Due to superior firepower, the team successfully repelled the attack, neutralised one of the terrorists, arrested one Jamilu Ahmed, aged 25 years, of Rugar Sarkin Baka, Goya Village, Funtua LGA, and recovered one AK-47 rifle.

“In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence and further confessed to several banditry attacks in Tatari, Abasawa, Majewa and Bageri villages, among others, leading to armed robberies and kidnappings,” the statement read.

Isah added that the suspect also confessed to having shot and killed two of his victims.

He added that an investigation into the matter was ongoing.