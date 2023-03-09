NSCDC puts tactical commanders, others on alert in Ogun

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ogun State Command, has directed all tactical commanders, intelligence personnel and other strategic departments in the corps…

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ogun State Command, has directed all tactical commanders, intelligence personnel and other strategic departments in the corps to ensure safety and security before, during and after the March 11 elections in the state.

The commandant, David Idowu Ojelabi, gave the order at a strategic consultative meeting with the command’s formations in the state held in Abeokuta.

Ojelabi said, “We are poised to ensure safe protection for voters and all critical national assets and infrastructure in the state before, during and after the elections.

“The people rely so much on our capabilities and we shouldn’t let them down by any means. The expectation from us all is to man our jurisdictions and give all our best to make this election a free, fair and credible one,” he added.

The state commandant urged all tactical commanders, area commanders and divisional officers to work with all sister security agencies in the state in order to ensure safety at all the polling units across the state.

He assured the people of adequate coverage of black spots in the state to stem violence and disruption of voting processes across the state.