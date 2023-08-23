✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    Sports

    World Championships: Tobi Amusan through to 100m hurdles final

    Tobi Amusan has qualified for the final of the 100m hurdles event at the ongoing World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Amusan won the second semi-final…

    Tobi Amusan

    Tobi Amusan has qualified for the final of the 100m hurdles event at the ongoing World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

    Amusan won the second semi-final with a time of 12:56 seconds.

    Former World record holder Kendra Harrison won the first semifinal race in 12.33s as Jasmine Camacho-Quinn took Heat 3 in 12.41s, ahead of Nia Ali in 12.49s.

    The final will take place on Thursday.

    Amusan is the world record holder in the event.

