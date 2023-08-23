World Championships: Tobi Amusan through to 100m hurdles final

Tobi Amusan has qualified for the final of the 100m hurdles event at the ongoing World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Amusan won the second semi-final…

Tobi Amusan has qualified for the final of the 100m hurdles event at the ongoing World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Amusan won the second semi-final with a time of 12:56 seconds.

Former World record holder Kendra Harrison won the first semifinal race in 12.33s as Jasmine Camacho-Quinn took Heat 3 in 12.41s, ahead of Nia Ali in 12.49s.

The final will take place on Thursday.

Amusan is the world record holder in the event.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...