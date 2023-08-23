✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    FULL LIST: 17 Commissioner-nominees rejected by Lagos Assembly

    Sanwo-Olu
    Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

    The Lagos State House of Assembly, Wednesday, rejected 17 out of the 39 Commissioner-nominees submitted to it by the Lagos State Government, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

    The list had generated controversies including protests by religious and political groups over alleged marginalisation and lop-sidedness.

    Those not confirmed by the House include:

    Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo

    Prof. Akin Abayomi

    Mr. Yomi Oluyomi

    Mrs. Folashade Ambrose

    Ms. Barakat Bakare

    Mr. Gbenga Omotosho

    Engr. Olalere Odusote;

    Dr. Rotimi Fashola

    Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada

    Mr. Sam Egube;

    Mr. Olalekan Fatodu

    Mrs. Solape Hammond

    Mr. Mosopefolu George

    Engr. Aramide Adeyoye

    Mr. Seun Osiyemi

    Mr Rotimi Ogunwuyi

    Dr. Olumide Oluyinka

