Wagner boss dies in plane crash amid Niger coup crisis

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of Wagner, a private military company, has been killed in plane crash, according to BBC.

Ten people were on board the private jet that crashed in the north of Moscow, capital of Russia.

The Russian Civil Aviation Authority said seven passengers and three crew were on board the Embraer aircraft, which was en route from Moscow to St Petersburg.

Prigozhin shared his first video address since his aborted June mutiny just two days ago.

Prigozhin appeared to be in Africa in the video, and he also spoke about Russia making the continent “free”.

The video, shared on Telegram channels affiliated with the Wagner Group, was released amid the ongoing fear within Africa on the likely invasion of Niger.

The coupists in Niger had reached out to Russia to assist in the event of a possible clash with ECOWAS troops.

