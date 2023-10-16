Workers: Why We rejected New NIPOST CEO

By Oyekachukwu Obi Workers of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) have given reasons for rejecting Tola Adeyemi, the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the…

By Oyekachukwu Obi

Workers of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) have given reasons for rejecting Tola Adeyemi, the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the service.

President Bola Tinubu had last week sacked Adeyemi Adepoju as CEO/Post Master General of the agency and appointed Odeyemi.

The announcement made by Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesperson, was part of the leadership shuffle implemented for agencies and parastatals under the Ministry of Communications, Innovations and Digital Economy.

Speaking during a protest at the NIPOST headquarters in Abuja, the President of the National Union of Postal and Telecommunication Employees, Mr Buba Nehemiah, said new appointment was against the interest of the workers.

“Under Adeyemi Adepoju, NIPOST was able to clear the debt it owed and that is the reason why we are having smooth process in our service,” Buba said.

According to him, “we have seen a situation to crumble this organization for the past three years, and today we are saying no to it. Today we are requesting that the post master general should be allowed to continue the good work he has started.

“Remember we are not against Mr president or the honourable minister but our desire is that his good work should be allowed to continue.”

He stated that NIPOST has over 13,000 workers, saying any plan to crumble the agency would add to insecurity in the country.

“The only condition that can make us go back to our office and work is for the appointment that was made last week to be reversed,” Buba maintained.

