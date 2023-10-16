NIPOST staff reject CEO appointed by Tinubu, shut down head office

By Onyekachukwu Obi Workers of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) have shut down the head office of the service in Abuja, protesting against the appointment…

By Onyekachukwu Obi

Workers of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) have shut down the head office of the service in Abuja, protesting against the appointment of Tola Odeyemi as Chief Executive Officer/Post Master General.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Presidential spokesman, had announced last week that President Bola Tinubu made some changes in the leadership of communication agencies, including NIPOST.

However, moments after the news of Odeyemi’s appointment broke, there were reports that Adeyemi Adepoju, the sacked Post Master-General had been reinstated.

We will end banditry, even at cost of my life – Katsina Gov

Lagos issues quit notice to trucks, commercial bus drivers on bridges

In a viral video, Adepoju was seen addressing some workers who claimed Tinubu had reappointed him.

But on Monday, the protesting workers denied entry to the newly appointed NIPOST CEO, saying her appointment was against their wish.

The workers, who said they preferred Adepoju, chanted solidarity songs and wielded placards.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...