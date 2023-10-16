✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Israel: 199 hostages held by Hamas

The Israeli military on Monday raised the figure to 199 people confirmed to have been abducted by Hamas to the Gaza Strip in the militants’…

A member of the Israeli security forces stands near burning cars following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on October 7, 2023. – Barrages of rockets were fired at Israel from the blockaded Gaza Strip at dawn as militants from the Palestinian enclave infiltrated Israel, with at least one person killed, the army and medics said. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)

The Israeli military on Monday raised the figure to 199 people confirmed to have been abducted by Hamas to the Gaza Strip in the militants’ cross-border attacks which sparked a devastating war.

“We have updated the families of 199 hostages,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari told a media briefing, revising up an earlier figure of 155 captives.

Israelis and foreigners are among those abducted in the Hamas assault on October 7.

“The efforts on the hostages are a top national priority,” Hagari said. “The army and Israel are working around the clock to bring them back.”

At least 1,400 people have been killed in Israel and 2,750 in retaliatory strikes on Gaza, according to tolls from officials on both sides.

The Israeli military has said the bodies of some 1,500 militants were located in the wake of the attacks.

