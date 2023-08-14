Work peacefully with NNPP govt in Kano, Ganduje urges lawmakers

Ex-dep govs demand inclusion as APC NEC members

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has asked members of the Kano State House of Assembly to work peacefully with the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the development of the state.

Ganduje, a former governor of Kano State spoke on Monday when 14 members of the state assembly paid him a congratulatory visit at the APC national secretariat in Abuja.

The APC helmsman said, “I salute you so far for your contribution to the development of democracy and in particular your critical development of Kano State. The state governor is of a different political party but I want you to know that the whole essence of politics is development of the people.

“I urge you irrespective of the different political parties to cooperate with the state governor for the development of Kano State. That does not prevent you from maintaining your position as members of the state assembly, it does not stop us from working together to have a government of APC in Kano State. What is most important is for the people of Kano State to get the dividends of democracy.

“I want you to work peacefully with the government in Kano State and I assure you that we will provide you with all encouragements so that we get more and more members of the state assembly and also until we get a governor of our party.

“I congratulate you on winning your elections and also for helping Mr President to win his election. Mr President has shown so far that he takes Kano State seriously by appointing deputy senate president from Kano, two ministers designate, even member in charge of appropriation and to top it all the national chairman is from Kano.

“So, you can see that Mr President takes Kano seriously. This is because he knows if you are looking for votes during the election you can come to Kano.”

Ex-dep govs demand inclusion as APC NEC members

Meanwhile, a forum of former deputy governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday met with the party’s national chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and demanded inclusion as members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), which is the second highest decision-making organ of the party after the national convention.

Our correspondent reports that the NEC consists of president, vice president, state governors, state chairmen, members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and other key stakeholders.

Former deputy governor of Imo State and Chairman of the forum, Chris Alozie Akomas, who spoke on behalf of others during the meeting held at the APC national secretariat in Abuja said they have the needed experience and expertise for which membership of the NEC requires.

“It bothers us that deputy governors are not members of the NEC with all the experience we carry. We hope that will be addressed,” he said.

They prayed for Ganduje to survive what they called banana peels to have a seamless administration as chairman of the governing party.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...