COAS pledges to provide platforms to end insecurity in North West

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has promised to provide all the necessary platforms to end security challenges in the Northwestern region.

He made the pledge during a courtesy call on Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State on Monday.

“We are very much aware of the insecurity in the Sokoto East and other parts of the North West region. I must tell you that the Nigerian Army is determined to stamp out the insecurity in those general areas.”

Lagbaja, however, reaffirmed his confidence on the General Officer Commanding of the division and Commander, Operation Hadarin Daji, Major General Godwin Mutkut to do the needful in order to bring about the desired peace and stability in the region.

Governor Aliyu thanked the military for all they have been doing to restore peace in the Eastern part of the state, reassuring them of his government’s continuous support.

