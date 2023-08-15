Police launch manhunt for ‘miscreants’ booing Kano Emir at public event

The Kano State Police Command has launched a manhunt for suspected miscreants that were booing the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero at a public…

The Kano State Police Command has launched a manhunt for suspected miscreants that were booing the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero at a public event on Sunday.

The State Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, who disclosed this during an interaction with journalists on Monday, said the abusive chants against the emir were acts capable of causing unrest in the state, describing the perpetrators as “Saboteurs, enemies of the state and criminals”.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident happened at the re-commissioning of the Hasiya Bayero Paediatric Hospital by the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf with the emir in attendance.

It was gathered that some people, who the police have now declared as miscreants, were chanted words like “New government, new Emir”, “We want Sanusi Back”, “Emir Bayero is not our Emir” among others, in reference to the calls among certain quarters for the scrapping of the four newly created emirates, the replacement of Emir Bayero with the deposed Emir Muhammadu Sanusi.

But the police chief said the acts of the miscreants nearly disrupted the event and that detectives of the command had identified six of the miscreants through the use of technology.

“The event was going on smoothly with His Excellency the executive governor in attendance, but unfortunately at the tail end of the event, some miscreants were heard chanting words to destabilise the event.

“These miscreants were not invited but they were intruders that came to the event; perhaps sponsored by persons with particular interest to cause disruption. They formed an unlawful assembly which is a criminal offence,” he said. The CP said detectives, while analysing video footage from the event, have identified six persons and that more footage are being analysed to identify others involved after which they will be arrested and prosecuted, including anyone identified as sponsors.

CP Gumel warned that “Traditional institution is a sacred institution and anyone who thinks he can play around for one reason or the other to destabilise the peace in the state by bringing politics into traditional institution is number one an enemy of the state, a saboteur and a criminal that the police w ill not allow to go scot free. We are on our toes and wherever they are, we will arrest them.”

