Fund Man O’ War to curb insecurity, FG urged

The Federal Government has been urged to revitalise and fund the Man O’ War for intelligence gathering to support the fight against insecurity. Mr Habila…

The Federal Government has been urged to revitalise and fund the Man O’ War for intelligence gathering to support the fight against insecurity.

Mr Habila Kayit, Executive Director of Godspeed Leadership and Mentorship Development Initiative (GLEMDI), made the call in a statement on Friday.

Daily Trust reports that the Man O’ War Nigeria is a paramilitary organisation established by the Federal Government through the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre Act as empowered by its enabling ordinance.

Kayit said: “The insecurity ravaging our country has cost us so much and requires our collective efforts in addressing this deadly menace.

“The Minister of Youth MrAbubakarMomoh should as a matter of urgency, revive the Man O War and drive initiatives that will enhance synergy with other relevant agencies.

“The agency saddled with the responsibility to supervise the activities of the Man O’ War is the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre (CLTC), a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Youths with training facilities in each geo-political zone in Nigeria.

“The beauty of the CLTC training camps is that it offers tailored services to meet the needs of both learned and unlearned persons.

“The vision and mission of the Man O War is explicit and timely. There is no better time to foster communal harmonious living, advance peaceful coexistence and mutual respect to enable sustainable development than now.

“However, the need for stakeholder’s engagement and improved budgetary allocation for the Man O War services cannot be over emphasized.

“The President has shown the will power to restore peace and harmonious living in Nigeria. Reviving the activities of the Man O War will help the administration in achieving set goals.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...