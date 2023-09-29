Women block highway, demand release of youth over killing of Fulani leader

Women in their numbers on Thursday morning in the Panyam community of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State again blocked the Jos -Shendam highway…

Women in their numbers on Thursday morning in the Panyam community of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State again blocked the Jos -Shendam highway in protest against the arrest of some youths in connection to the killing of the Fulani leader in the area, Idris Adamu.

Daily Trust had on Wednesday reported how the women blocked the same road after the arrest of the district head and some residents of the area, demanding for their release.

The district head, Da Aminu Darwam was later released but the remaining three youth are being investigated by the security.

The youth were arrested by the personnel of Operation Safe Haven, a multi-security taskforce maintaining peace in the state over the alleged killing of Fulani Ardo of the area.

The deceased was killed by yet to be identified criminals on Saturday while he was returning from a visit to the district head of the area.

Our correspondent reports that motorists playing the road were stranded, with many making a u-turn.

Confirming the Thursday incident to Daily Trust, the OPSH’s spokesperson, Captain Oya James said possibly, the women were protesting against the arrest of the three persons over the killing of the Fulani leader from the area, adding that the situation had been brought under control.

He said “The situation has been brought under control. The arrested persons are under investigation. But the prime suspect is still at large. The three suspects are under investigation.”

On Monday, the OPSH vowed to unravel the perpetrators behind the killing of the Fulani leader in the area and recover the body of the deceased.

There has been a series of clashes mostly between farming communities and pastoralists in villages of Mangu LGA where hundreds of people were killed.

Recently, the area has been witnessing a gradual return of peace in some of the affected communities following the efforts of security personnel to restore peace and harmony between the worrying parties.

But the killing of the Fulani leader has led to widespread condemnations from different quarters in view of the fact that there has been relative peace in the area.

