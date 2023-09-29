Nigeria’s economic challenge needs homegrown solutions — Presidential aide

The Special Adviser to the Vice President Kashim Shettima on Economic Affairs, Tope Fasua, has said that Nigeria has all that it takes to overcome…

The Special Adviser to the Vice President Kashim Shettima on Economic Affairs, Tope Fasua, has said that Nigeria has all that it takes to overcome all of its current economic challenges given the country’s huge human and natural resources.

He, however, said for Nigeria to unlock its full potential, the country must develop its own homegrown solutions, and take advantage of the limitless opportunities that abound in the country to address its needs, especially in the short run.

He spoke in Abuja on Thursday at a colloquium organized to celebrate his 52nd birthday anniversary and the launching of five books he authored.

Fasua said while Nigeria must step up its fight against corruption, the country must not lose sight of the need to grow its economy.

Shettima chairs NEC meeting amid imminent strike

Shettima: Nigeria’s economy to pick up in 15 months

This, he said, could be better achieved by looking more inwardly instead of relying on foreign interventions.

He said Nigeria could start by ramping up production which would then attract more foreign investments and ultimately create job opportunities, rake in foreign exchange and strengthen the naira.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event, Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Dasuki Arabi, also stressed the need for the government to look inward for answers to Nigeria’s economic challenges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...