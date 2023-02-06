Women are disgruntled with Nigerian politics – Adebanjo’s daughter

Mrs Adeola Azeez, a daughter of the Afenifere Leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, and candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for Ijebu Central Federal Constituency…

Mrs Adeola Azeez, a daughter of the Afenifere Leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, and candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for Ijebu Central Federal Constituency of Ogun State, has said that women are disgruntled with Nigerian politics.

She spoke during the flag off of her campaign in Ijebu-Ode at the weekend.

She expressed dissatisfaction with the level of women participation in politics, saying she was not in the race to play money politics, but human politics that would have a positive impact on the people.

She said, “With all modesty, I am the best for this job. It’s no gainsaying I’m not playing money politics, but human politics, ready to strike and face the issues at hand – education, unemployment, health services, roads.

“No power supply, and the crime among youths due to unemployment is what makes me sad and eager to give the people what they want. No woman in Nigeria will say she is satisfied. In fact, we are disgruntled. We don’t even know how to face it.”