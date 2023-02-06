OOU produces 265,000 graduates in 40 years

The Vice Chancellor of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Prof. Ayodeji Agboola, says the state-owned university has produced 265,000 graduates since it was…

The Vice Chancellor of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Prof. Ayodeji Agboola, says the state-owned university has produced 265,000 graduates since it was established 40 years ago.

Agboola disclosed this at a press briefing to mark the 40th foundation anniversary of the university, held at the institution.

Delivering his address titled, “Lighting the path of academic excellence: yesterday, today and tomorrow,” the VC said the next five years would be used to consolidate various achievements of the past administrations.

Agboola explained that the university which started with 522 students and four faculties in 1983 had grown to receiving 22,000 applications from candidates with about 7,000 admission quota every year.

He added that the OOU, formerly known as Ogun State University, now runs 72 programmes with 65 having full accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The VC also disclosed that the institution had produced 190 first-class graduates between 2016 and 2021 academic sessions.

Agboola said the 40 foundation anniversary celebrations would highlight the achievements of the university, celebrate its growth and successes and bring the university community together in a series of events and activities with its alumni, public, corporate world and society at large.

While speaking on the plans to address the rate of students dropping out of the school, Agboola attributed the development to funding.

“So, going forward, we have agreed that we are going to be doing work studies where funding will be given to just 500 because we cannot take care of all of them,” he said.

Agboola who assumed office last year October said his administration’s six strategic intervention pillars would be: to ensure academic excellence; high impact and translational research; university administration; improving students experience; entrepreneurial, linkages and partnership; and improved and sustainable funding.