Nnewi community protests against bad roads, appeal to rich indigenes

The people of Uruagu-Nnewi community in Nnewi North LGA of Anambra State have protested against bad roads in the area, calling on rich indigenes to come to their aid.

Leader of the protesters, Mr Obiora Okeke, said that several roads in the area, especially the Nnewi-Oba old road and St John of the Cross Catholic Church axis, had become death traps.

Okeke, who noted that the majority of the bad roads were federal roads, urged concerned authorities for necessary intervention in order to avert further calamities.

The Youth Leader of the Uruagu-Nnewi, Ejike Ifejiofor, called on the government, church authorities and prominent people in the community to intervene.

Another indigene, Marcel Ifeachor, called on the Senator representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah; the Member representing Nnewi North and Nnewi South Federal Constituency, Chris Emeka Azubogu; who are both indigenes of Nnewi, to attract federal presence to the roads.

He also called on billionaire industrialists such as Dr Innocent Chukwuma, the Chairman of INNOSON; Dr Cletus Ibeto of the Ibeto Group; Dr Chika Okafor (Chikason); Dr Cosmas Maduka (Coscharis); and Dr Ajulu Uzodike (Cutix Cables), who are indigenes of Nnewi, to come to their aid.