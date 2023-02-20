Woman sets self ablaze over inability to pay N70,000 loan

A woman, popularly known as Mama Dada, set herself ablaze in her rented apartment at the Itoko area of Abeokuta, Ogun State, following her failure…

A woman, popularly known as Mama Dada, set herself ablaze in her rented apartment at the Itoko area of Abeokuta, Ogun State, following her failure to pay a N70,000 loan.

A witness, Rasheed Aina, who spoke with newsmen on Sunday, said that the woman was burnt beyond recognition as the building was razed down.

Aina explained that the woman killed herself after she was unable to pay back a loan she took from a micro-finance bank, saying, “I learnt that the loan was to the tune of N70,000.”

A former member of the micro-finance bank, who identified herself simply as Mrs Adeogun, said that “unprecedented embarrassment” usually befell anyone who refused to pay back the borrowed money on the agreed date.

She said, “If you refuse to pay them back on the agreed date, you will be treated like trash; you will be embarrassed in a big way, in a manner that your children will forever be ashamed of. I know what I’m saying because I used to be a member of the group.

The Secretary of the Community Development Association (CDA), Mr Michael Babawale, said that the victim was owing the sum of N70,000, adding that because she was unable to pay back the money, she sent her last born to buy fuel and “stylishly discharged the boy, locked herself up inside the room and wet everywhere with petrol, including herself, and set the place on fire.”

When contacted, the police spokesman in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he had not been briefed about the incident. (NAN)