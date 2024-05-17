Woman seeks divorce over hubby’s gambling

A woman, Muinat Ibrahim, on Thursday filed for divorce in an area court in Ilorin, Kwara State, on the grounds that her husband, Jamiu Abdulmumini,…

A woman, Muinat Ibrahim, on Thursday filed for divorce in an area court in Ilorin, Kwara State, on the grounds that her husband, Jamiu Abdulmumini, has a gambling problem.

She told the court that she discovered her husband’s addiction to gambling immediately after their wedding and tried all her best to make him stop to no avail.

She said, “My husband sold our television set, fridge and my two android phones to gamble. He also lost two commercial motorcycles and spent my school fees on gambling.

“I moved out of his house but returned after he promised to stop. He never stopped.”

She further told the court that her husband moved out of their house to live with his parents when he could no longer get money from her.

The respondent told the court, “I promise to stop gambling. Please give me another chance to make amends.” The Judge, Hammad Ajumonbi, advised the respondent to stop gambling.

He said, “If you continue gambling, you might lose everything you worked for,” and gave him one week to change.

He also asked him to pay the money he owed his wife and be a responsible husband and adjourned the case to May 23. (NAN)