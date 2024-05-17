✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News

Woman seeks divorce over hubby’s gambling

A woman, Muinat Ibrahim, on Thursday filed for divorce in an area court in Ilorin, Kwara State, on the grounds that her husband, Jamiu Abdulmumini,…

    By .

A woman, Muinat Ibrahim, on Thursday filed for divorce in an area court in Ilorin, Kwara State, on the grounds that her husband, Jamiu Abdulmumini, has a gambling problem.

She told the court that she discovered her husband’s addiction to gambling immediately after their wedding and tried all her best to make him stop to no avail.

She said, “My husband sold our television set, fridge and my two android phones to gamble. He also lost two commercial motorcycles and spent my school fees on gambling.

“I moved out of his house but returned after he promised to stop. He never stopped.”

She further told the court that her husband moved out of their house to live with his parents when he could no longer get money from her.

The respondent told the court, “I promise to stop gambling. Please give me another chance to make amends.” The Judge, Hammad Ajumonbi, advised the respondent to stop gambling.

He said, “If you continue gambling, you might lose everything you worked for,” and gave him one week to change.

He also asked him to pay the money he owed his wife and be a responsible husband and adjourned the case to May 23. (NAN)

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories