Ekiti man bags life jail for attempted murder

    By Raphael Ogbonnaiye, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti has sentenced a man, Akinyemi Ojo, to life in prison for attempted murder.

Ojo (43) was arraigned before Justice Blessing Ajileye on January 25, 2023, on a one-count charge of attempt to murder.

The prosecutor, Taiwo Ajibulu-Ariyo, told the court that on December 5, 2022, in Aramoko Ekiti, the defendant attempted to kill a woman, Faith David, by cutting her with a matchet, an offence that contravened Section 241 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State 2021.

Ajibulu-Ariyo called five witnesses and tendered the defendant’s and the victims’ statements, a cutlass and pictures of the victim as exhibits, while the defendant called no witness.

Justice Blessing Ajileye held that, “In this instant case, I found that the defendant matchetted the victim and the degree of injury inflicted on her was capable of causing her death but for the intervening efforts of the passersby who saw her in the pool of blood.

“The defendant is hereby convicted as charged in line with Section 241 of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State. He is accordingly sentenced to life imprisonment.”

 

