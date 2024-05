A Kano State Shari’a court sitting at Fagge ‘Yan Alluna in Fagge LGA has ordered the remand of a man, Nura Ibrahim, who allegedly broke…

A Kano State Shari’a court sitting at Fagge ‘Yan Alluna in Fagge LGA has ordered the remand of a man, Nura Ibrahim, who allegedly broke into a house and stole locust beans seasoning, popularly known in the North as daddawa.

The police prosecutor, Abdul Wada, alleged that the defendant stole the daddawa worth N8, 500 from one Habibu Yusuf in the Tudun Yola area of Gwale LGA.

The Khadi, Umar Lawan Abubakar, ordered that the accused be remanded and adjourned the case to June 3.