Woman jailed for stealing sister’s pot in Adamawa pardoned

Ramatu Adamu, a food vendor from Shelleng LGA of Adamawa State, who was convicted and jailed one and half years for stealing a pot, wrapper and a cooler from her sister’s house in Numan LGA, has been discharged by the Adamawa State Jail Delivery Committee.

Ramatu told the committee members that she stole the pot and the wrapper due to hunger.

During her appearance before the committee, Ramatu informed them that she was a food vendor in Gombe State and had visited her sister in Numan when she committed the crime.

She expressed regret and pleaded with the committee to pardon her so that she could return to Gombe to continue with her business.

The committee, chaired by the Chief Judge (CJ) of Adamawa State, Justice Hapsat Abdulrahaman, reviewed her case and discharged her, with a warning to desist from any criminal activity.

In a show of compassion, the committee also presented Ramatu with N10,000 to help her set up a business upon her return to Gombe.

