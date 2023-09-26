Woman disappears with two children in Benue

An unidentified woman has disappeared with two children she reportedly lured with a local snack in Makurdi metropolis of Benue State. The missing children, Philomena…

An unidentified woman has disappeared with two children she reportedly lured with a local snack in Makurdi metropolis of Benue State.

The missing children, Philomena Kpaakpa, 4, and Benedict Kpaakpa, 2, were taken from their mother’s kiosk in front of their home.

Our correspondent gathered that the mother had left them to attend an early morning mass when the unknown woman allegedly purchased a snack from the children at the kiosk.

She reportedly claimed to have no change and asked the children to accompany her to the roadside to get the money for the snack.

It was further learnt that the incident had been reported to the police.

Tica Saviour, an acquaintance of the victims’ family, said, “The children were not kidnapped in the church as some people put it but from their residence close to the church. Their mother went for Sunday morning mass in her church located close to the house.

“She operates a small kiosk where she sells guinea corn drink (kunu) and other local snacks and left the children to look after the business. So, this lady came with N500 and purchased a sesame of N50. There was no change and the lady asked the children to come along with her to the roadside to get the N50 and that was how she disappeared with them.

“Nothing has been heard about them since then and the matter has been reported to B Police division. Right now, we are just waiting and hoping positively for their return,” Saviour said.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Benue Command, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident to our correspondent in a text message.

“Yes, it has been reported and investigation is ongoing,” she said.

