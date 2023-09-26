Norrenberger joins list of A-rated financial companies

Norrenberger, an industry leading integrated financial services group, recently received upgraded ratings from Agusto & Co Limited to “BBB(IM)” and Data Pro Limited to “A-”.…

In a statement, the group yesterday said the upgraded ratings were as a result of its increased assets under management and financial stability.

“The credit rating companies in their 2023 Investment Manager Rating exercise determined Norrenberger’s rating as higher than the previous report, following the increase in its Assets under management, streamlined operations, improved risk surveillance tools, team stability, and strong research and experienced decision-making committees.

“The upgrades reflect Norrenberger’s continued commitment to delivering exceptional financial products and services and its unwavering dedication to client satisfaction. Referencing the performance of Norrenberger in 2022, the reports stated that the company’s gross earnings grew by 63 per cent from the prior year 2021. Furthermore, by June 30, 2023, the company reported Assets under Management (AuM) of approximately N58bn, indicating a remarkable 132 per cent increase from N25bn reported in the prior review period,” the statement explained.

