Gunmen kidnap 10 Benue Links Lagos-bound passengers

At least 10 passengers travelling to Lagos in two buses belonging to Benue State-owned transport company, Benue Links, have been kidnapped by gunmen in Okene area of Kogi State.

Witnesses said the incident happened on Sunday after the gunmen intercepted the two buses traveling from Makurdi to Lagos.

Our correspondent gathered that 10 people were reportedly kidnapped during the attack while many others were said to have escaped into the bush.

It was also learnt that the incident happened between 2pm and 3pm on Sunday along the Ajaokuta/Okene Road.

An official of Benue Links transport company in Makurdi who did not want to be mentioned because he was not authorised to do so confirmed the incident to journalists in Makurdi Monday night.

“Two vehicles were involved and 10 passengers were abducted, the incident was reported at Adogo Police station near Okene,” he said.

Daily Trust is still intensifying efforts to get more details of the incident.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Kogi State, SP William Aya, said “Noted, I will get back to you,” in his response to a text message over the incident.

He, however, had yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.

