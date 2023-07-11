Woman charged with killing hubby over dinner

A nursing mother, Damilola Opeyemi, was on Monday charged before a magistrates’ court sitting at Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State, for allegedly stabbing her husband to…

A nursing mother, Damilola Opeyemi, was on Monday charged before a magistrates’ court sitting at Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State, for allegedly stabbing her husband to death over dinner.

Magistrate P. O. Adetuyibi did not take the suspect’s plea as she remanded her and adjourned the case to September 27.

Adetuyibi said the remand was pending legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Olalekan Adegbite, told the court that, “Damilola who lived in the Adogba Ajegede area, Ibadan, stabbed her husband, Oluwashina (27), during a fight over dinner.”

He noted that the offence contravened Section 316 and was punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Law of Oyo State 2000.

