PDP lambasts Alia for removing vehicles in Ortom’s workshop

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State on Tuesday lambasted Governor Hyacinth Alia for allegedly witch hunting his predecessor, Samuel Ortom over removal of…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State on Tuesday lambasted Governor Hyacinth Alia for allegedly witch hunting his predecessor, Samuel Ortom over removal of vehicles from the latter’s automobile workshop.

Alia had set up an asset recovery committee which earlier sent towing trucks to ex-governor Ortom’s automobile workshop in Makurdi to cart away some vehicles after attempts to drive them away failed.

The governor had through his Chief Press Secretary; Tersoo Kula disclosed that government vehicles numbering 29 were looted by the past governor.

Kula had in a statement said that, “The case of the government house is particularly pitiable with vandalised furniture, window blinds, electronics and other household appliances.

“This is besides the carting away of all vehicles including an ambulance and press crew bus attached to the office of the governor. At the last count, 29 vehicles attached to the governor’s office are still nowhere to be found.”

But, PDP State Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, while reacting to the development described the committee’s outing as, “a shameful showing of naked tyranny and impunity.”

“Staff of the workshop have confirmed to PDP that the vehicles, of a yet to be ascertained number, were those brought there for repairs by private owners and are not in any way from any public source.

“PDP notes that this is yet another manifestation of disregard for the rule of law by the Benue State Governor, considering there is a subsisting court order barring his government from tampering with the assets of the former governor, specifically motor vehicles,” he said.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...