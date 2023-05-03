Winner gets N1.5m prize in eTranzact golf contest

Francis Epe has emerged as the winner of the eTranzact Golf Classic, clinching N1.5 million prize from the company after defeating 80 other golfers from…

Francis Epe has emerged as the winner of the eTranzact Golf Classic, clinching N1.5 million prize from the company after defeating 80 other golfers from Nigeria and other countries.

The tournament, which was held at the weekend at the Lakowe Lakes Golf in Lagos, had both category one amateur golfers and professionals slugging it out while gathering ranking points on the Professional Golfers Development Tour.

Presenting the championship trophy to the winner, the MD/CEO, eTranzact, Niyi Toluwalope, said: “We are happy to support professional golfers with an opportunity like this to further develop their game towards excelling at the international level while also providing the business community with the appropriate atmosphere to meet and drive innovations.”

He went on to present a cheque of N1.5m to the champion, with the runners up also receiving cash prizes and other gift items from eTranzact. The champion, Francis Epe, expressed gratitude to eTranzact for sponsoring the tournament and investing in the careers of several professional golf players.

Lakowe Lakes Golf Manager, Femi Olagbenro, stated that though it was the third edition of the competition, the partnership with eTranzact has taken things several steps further.

Chairman, Board of Directors of eTranzact, Mr Wole Abegunde, also commended the team for supporting golf professionals in Nigeria.