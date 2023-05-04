Bandits’ attacks: Kebbi senator-elect condoles affected communities

The senator-elect for Kebbi South Senatorial District, Garba Musa Maidoki, has condoled with the communities in Dan-Ummaru Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of the state…

The senator-elect for Kebbi South Senatorial District, Garba Musa Maidoki, has condoled with the communities in Dan-Ummaru Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of the state over the recent bandits’ attacks that left over 30 people, including five policemen, dead.

In a statement on Wednesday, Maidoki expressed his deepest condolences to the people and prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

He said the policemen were gruesomely murdered while trying to defend the civilian population.

“My special condolences goes to the families of the policemen and the civilians that lost their loved ones, may God grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

“My humble self, my family and all the people of Kebbi South mourn with them in this trying moment.

“We will continue to advise and call the attention of the government to take proactive measures to bring an end to these incessant attacks of our farmers by these barbaric bandits.

“We will provide assistance wherever necessary,” he said.