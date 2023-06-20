Wikki Tourists will be back to NPFL in 2024 – Guda

Wikki Tourists captain, Idris Guda has reiterated the team’s resolve to make a return to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) for the 2024/25 season.…

Wikki Tourists captain, Idris Guda has reiterated the team’s resolve to make a return to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) for the 2024/25 season.

Speaking in a chat, Guda said the 1998 FA Cup winners were relegated to the Nigeria National League due to circumstances beyond their control.

“It is unfortunate we got relegated and there are many factors that affected us. That has happened and the club is making efforts to see that we bounce back and return to the premier league for the 2025/25 season,” he said.

He further said there will be changes in the technical crew as well as the playing staff.

“From what I know, there will be changes in the technical bench and I believe some players will not return to the club. We will know when we resume training and camping,” he stated.

The club resumes training today as announced by the Team Manager of the Club, Yakubu Yankari.

