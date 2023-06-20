I will prioritise Nigerians’ health, safety — Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to give priority attention to the health and safety of Nigerians. The president made the promise on Monday when…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to give priority attention to the health and safety of Nigerians.

The president made the promise on Monday when he received in audience the Co-founder of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr Bill Gates, and the President of Aliko Dangote Foundation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Tinubu said for any country to develop, the health of its people, particularly the workforce, was critical.

While saluting the courage and commitment of Bill Gates in working for humanity, he commended the partnership with Aliko Dangote Foundation.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Dele Alake, said his administration would do all that was required to make their work in Nigeria and Africa successful, particularly in the area of eradicating polio, measles, malaria and other diseases from the continent.

But he warned about the budgetary constraints and other issues around funding.

Tinubu commended Bill Gates’ efforts in the area of climate change and in eradicating polio and malaria from Africa.

He, however, told the philanthropist that the West needed to hear more from him with respect to the plight of the developing countries, saying “You have all it takes to help developing nations more.”

Dangote, in his remarks to the media after the visit, congratulated Tinubu on his election and the successful assumption of office.

He said the visit to the villa was to brief the president on the activities of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Aliko Dangote Foundation, highlighting their commitment to improving the health sector in Nigeria.

Dangote expressed the foundations’ willingness to cooperate further with the government in achieving its goals.

He commended the president for the removal of fuel subsidy, expressing confidence that more state funds would be allocated to education, health, infrastructure, and other critical areas of the economy.

