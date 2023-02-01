Wike fulfils threat, bars Atiku from Rivers Campaign venue

Rivers State government has withdrawn the approval given to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to use Adoki Amasiaemeka Stadium, Igwurita Ali, Ikwerre Local Government Area, for…

Rivers State government has withdrawn the approval given to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to use Adoki Amasiaemeka Stadium, Igwurita Ali, Ikwerre Local Government Area, for presidential campaign.

The campaign organisation had scheduled February 11, 2023, for Atiku presidential campaign in Rivers.

Governor Nyesom Wike had a couple of weeks ago given approval for the use of the stadium for the campaign but with a condition that it would be accessed 48 hours to the event.

But in a letter dated January 31, 2023, and addressed to the Director General of Atiku campaign organisation and Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, Rivers State Commissioner of Sports, Barrister Christopher Green, said intelligence revealed that Atiku campaign organisation was collaborating with the governorship candidate of APC , Arch. Tonye Cole, to accommodate and share the approved facility for the presidential campaign.

LP presidential spokesman, others dump Obi for Atiku

PHOTOS: Thousands attend Emir of Dutse burial

The content of the letter stated thus, “refer to our letter of reference no.mos/s/409/s.49./t/15 of 11th, January , 2023 approving the use of the Adoki Amasiaemeka Stadium for your presidential campaign rally scheduled to hold on the 11th , February, 2023, credible intelligence available to Rivers State government and recent development now show that your presidential campaign organization is working in collaboration with a faction of APC and its intention of your presidential campaign organization to accommodate and share the approved facility for your campaign with the said faction of APC.

“Government record shows that the activities of the APC in Rivers State have always been marred by violence due largely to irreconcilable internal conflict within the party.”

Barrister Green stated that given “credible intelligence” and to expose the stadium to any risk of being damaged, the state government had decided to withdraw the approval for its use for Atiku presidential campaign.

Efforts made by our reporter to speak with the Spokesman of Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organization in Rivers State, Dr Lenu Nwibubasa, to know if he had received the letter were unsuccessful as he did not pick his calls and reply the messages sent.