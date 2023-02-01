✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
PHOTOS: Thousands attend Emir of Dutse burial

Thousands of people attended the burial of Emir of Dutse in Jigawa State, Nuhu Muhammad-Sanusi, on Wednesday. The emir died at an undisclosed hospital in…

Thousands of people attended the burial of Emir of Dutse in Jigawa State, Nuhu Muhammad-Sanusi, on Wednesday.

The emir died at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja on Tuesday afternoon. He was 79.

Seen the pictures of the burial below:

