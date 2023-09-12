Wike flags off rehabilitation of 135 roads, warns against contract variation

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has warned contractors handling the rehabilitation of 135 roads in the capital city as…

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has warned contractors handling the rehabilitation of 135 roads in the capital city as well as civil engineering services against contract variations.

The Minister, who gave the warning while inaugurating the projects in Abuja on Monday, promised that the projects would be completed in six months.

He said FCT would pay all the contractors their money to enable them to complete the project within the agreed timeline.

He said, “To the contractors, let me warn you now, all these things you are doing with engineering services will not work again.

“Nothing like variation; it will not work. Kobo, one naira, in the next seven days it becomes N15, it will not work again. It will not work, so don’t even try it. There is no variation in this job.

“We have the money to pay you. So, if you like to go to engineering services and do anything with them, it will not work.

“We are paying you your money and I assure you that nobody will owe you a dime. We are going to pay you and you must finish within the time we have agreed with you.”

He also warned the Permanent Secretary, FCT Administration, Mr Olusade Adesola not to bring any paper asking for reconsideration or a file for unanticipated issues, saying that “everything has been considered and anticipated.”

The minister urged residents to support the contractors to enable them to finish the job on time, adding that no development comes without some pains.

He also solicited the support of traditional rulers to ensure that the youths and all residents of their communities support the contractors to deliver the job on time.

Wike equally thanked the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, Mr Christopher Maikalangu, for publicly declaring the area council chairmen decision to work with the FCT Administration for the interest of FCT residents.

Earlier, the Minister of State, FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, said that the FCT Administration has recorded significant achievements in transforming the capital city, barely three weeks of Mr Project (Wike) in office.

Mahmoud said that the issue of streetlight has been addressed; the problem of sanitation was being attended to, and now the road infrastructure would be transformed to impact positively on the residents.

FCTA’s Permanent Secretary, Adesola, said the projects involve the rehabilitation and resurfacing of 135 existing roads and remedial works on bridges in various districts of the FCT.

On his part, Mr Ahmed Hadi, Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority, pointed out that a substantial number of the roads in Phase I, developed since the 1980 have deteriorated.

Hadi said that project would involve scarification and removal of the existing asphalt in some locations while in other places it would be asphalt overlay.

He said that the 135 roads in Wuse, Garki, some areas in Maitama and Asokoro would be involved, covering 42 kilometres.

“When completed, there will be enhanced traffic flow and reduction in travel time and the roads will be a bit safer,” he said.

The Chairman House Committee on FCT, Mr Muktar Betara, expressed confidence in the ability of Wike to deliver the transformative agenda for the FCT.

The Ona of Abaji and chairman of the FCT Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Adamu Yunusa, assured the minister of the traditional council support.

In his remark, Maikalangu commended Wike for the laudable feat, and appealed that the gesture be extended to rural communities to complement efforts of the six area councils in accelerating development in the area.

Mr Obada Zabadne, Chief Executive Officer, ZBMC Ltd, who spoke on behalf of the contractors, acknowledged the government’s confidence and trust to deliver quality projects.

