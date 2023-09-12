Wike crossed red line by calling for Atiku’s suspension – Obaseki

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in the last election, Dr Don Pedro Obaseki has said the Minister of…

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in the last election, Dr Don Pedro Obaseki has said the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has crossed the red line by calling for the suspension of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Recall that Wike who featured on a Channels Television programme, ‘Politics Today’ had said, “Look at the areas that the PDP did not win because of high-handedness, because of greed, because of impunity. If the PDP had done what they were supposed to do, then you could have talked about that.

“There should be equity, there should be justice, there should be fairness and that is why I am calling on the National Working Committee, they should suspend the presidential candidate, suspend people like Aminu Tambuwal so that they can rebuild the party (PDP).”

But reacting in an interactive session with newsmen yesterday in Abuja, Obaseki said bigwigs in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) should also get ready for Wike’s “betrayal”, saying the PDP will no longer accept any impunity from Wike.

He said, “He is the most rewarded betrayer in the history of our recent politics. From his time with Rotimi Amaechi, Goodluck Jonathan, Peter Odili, Atiku Abubakar and now his time with Bola Tinubu.

“Wike coming out to ask for the suspension of the number one leader of the party and the presidential flag bearer of the party and the recipient of the mandate of the Nigerian people as declared in INEC’s submission that we won 21 states and asking Atiku to be suspended from the party, Wike has crossed the red line and now, he should be ready.

“He has all the money to fight us back because we are coming at him like a thousand bricks. I am sure Wike went to Law School. I am sure he is a lawyer and he knows that ‘he who is ready for peace should prepare for war.’

“Nyesom Wike has touched the tiger’s tail, let him wait. The only extensional advice I am going to give is that those who have employed his dastardly betrayal and chicanery in the APC should watch their back.”

