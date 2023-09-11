Be ready for war, Don Obaseki tells Wike over call for Atiku’s suspension

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in the last election, Dr Don Pedro Obaseki, has called on the minister…

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in the last election, Dr Don Pedro Obaseki, has called on the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to be ready for war.

In an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, on Monday, Obaseki, who was the Director of Strategy and Research of the PDP – PCC, said Wike crossed the line by calling for the suspension of former Vice president Atiku Abubakar from the party.

He also described the former Rivers Governor as a serial betrayal and called on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to watch their backs.

He alleged that the minister has his eyes on becoming the president of Nigeria and all his actions were tailored towards making that happen.

“He is the most rewarded betrayer in the history of our recent politics. From his time with Rotimi Amaechi, Goodluck Jonathan, Peter Odili, Atiku Abubakar and now his time with Bola Tinubu,” he said.

The PDP chieftain also claimed that Wike is no longer a member of the opposition party and challenged him to publicly display the letter he allegedly wrote to the acting National Chairman on his ministerial nomination and the reply he got.

Wike while speaking on Channels Television programme, Politics Today, Wike had said, “Look at the areas that the PDP did not win because of high-handedness, because of greed because of impunity. If the PDP had done what they were supposed to do, then you could have talked about that.

“There should be equity, there should be justice, there should be fairness and that is why I am calling on the National Working Committee they should suspend the presidential candidate, suspend people like Aminu Tambuwal so that they can rebuild the party (PDP).”

But according to Obaseki: “Wike coming out to ask for the suspension of the number one leader of the party and the presidential flag bearer of the party and the recipient of the mandate of the Nigerian people as declared in INEC’s submission that we won 21 states and asking Atiku to be suspended from the party, Wike has crossed the red line and now, he should be ready.

“He has all the money to fight us back because we are coming at him like a thousand bricks. He has unleashed the dogs of war and we will not sit back and watch him ride roughshod over the party and majority of Nigerians like he did for 8 years over the humility of Rivers people. That can no longer suffice. I am sure Wike went to Law School. I am sure he is a lawyer and he knows that ‘He who is ready for peace should prepare for war.”

“Nyesom Wike has touched the tiger’s tail, let him wait. The only extensional advice I am going to give is that those who have employed his dastardly betrayal and chicanery in the APC should watch their backs! The rain may beat the leopard but it cannot wash off its spots. The spots speckled all over Wike are the spots of disharmony, betrayal, use and dump, messing up people, insults and lack of humility.”

Obaseki also stated that Wike was yet to be officially suspended from the party because of the court injunction stopping the move and also largely because leadership of the party are gentlemen.

“PDP is not a party of brigands. Wike by his elemental behaviour, unending vituperations fits more into the category and behavioural pattern of an APC member. Wike is APC.

“As for the party not suspending or expelling him now, I have quoted the court injunction but he has violated every other thing going forward. If some of us were in charge, Wike will not have the moral rectitude to go on air to start talking about a party he so singularly in the past one year decimated and bastardized,” he said.

