Akintola Williams: Exit of the doyen of accounting

“Death, taxes and childbirth! There’s never a convenient time for any of them!” –Margaret Mitchell, Gone with the Wind When news filtered in yesterday…

When news filtered in yesterday that the doyen of accounting in Nigeria, Chief Akintola Williams, is dead, many doubted it. The early callers at his Ikoyi residence all wished the news was not true as they registered their condolences.

Some of the early callers to his residence at Ikoyi, include Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Chief Kayode Rotimi-Williams, former ICAN president, Sir Ike Nwokolo and former Interim Administrator, Nigeria Stock Exchange, Emmanuel Ikazoboh

Pa Williams lived a fulfilled life at 104 and remained a trailblazer and pioneer in many sectors whose wealth of knowledge and experience would be missed.

He pioneered Nigeria’s accounting profession and was instrumental in developing the country’s financial sector.

Chief Williams founded Akintola Williams & Co. in Lagos in 1952, after he resigned from the civil service as an assessment officer with the Inland Revenue. The company, which was the first indigenous chartered accounting firm in Africa, also broke the monopoly of the five large foreign firms which dominated the accountancy business in Nigeria at the time.

He played a leading role in establishing the Association of Accountants in Nigeria in 1960 with the goal of training accountants. He was the first president of the association. He was a founding member and first president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). He was also involved in establishing the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Between April 1999 and May 2004, Akintola Williams & Co. merged with two other accounting firms to create Akintola Williams Deloitte (now known as Deloitte & Touche), the largest professional services firm in Nigeria with a staff of over 600.

He received many awards and honours, including the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) and the Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM). He was also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. In April 1997, he was appointed a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for services to the accountancy profession and for the promotion of arts, culture and music through the Musical Society of Nigeria.

Public sector positions held by him include Chairman of the Federal Income Tax Appeal Commissioners (1958–68), member of the Coker Commission of Inquiry into the Statutory Corporations of the former Western Region of Nigeria (1962), member of the board of Trustees of the Commonwealth Foundation (1966–1975), Chairman of the Lagos State Government Revenue Collection Panel (1973) and Chairman of the Public Service Review Panel to correct the anomalies in the Udoji Salary Review Commission (1975).

Other positions include President of the Metropolitan Club in Victoria Island, Lagos, Founder and Council member of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation and Founder and chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Musical Society of Nigeria.

The late Chief Williams, who enjoyed a sound mind even, in his old age, had told a national newspaper in an interview that, “Moderation is the secret to my longevity. I try to be reasonable in all I do, doing a bit of this and a little of that, but not too much. Be moderate in all you do, including what you eat and drink, and you’ll lead a revitalising, resilient, and meaningful life”

Egbe Omo Oduduwa

A Yoruba of chiefly background, Oloye Williams was one of the founders of the Egbe Omo Oduduwa society while in London, with Dr. Oni Akerele as president and Chief Obafemi Awolowo as Secretary. In 1951, Egbé Ọmọ Odùduwà, a political organisation established in 1945 by Yoruba leaders in London supported the formation of the Nigerian Political Party Action Group.

Early Life

Chief Williams’ rise to the top is the story of diligence, dedication, not that of grass to grace.

Williams was born on August 9, 1919, in Lagos State to Thomas Ekundayo Williams, a colonial service clerk who established a law practice in Lagos after receiving legal training in London, England. His grandfather, Z. A. Williams, was an Abeokuta-based merchant prince.

He was the senior sibling of the late Rev. James Kehinde Williams, a Christian clergyman, and Frederick Rotimi Williams, who rose to prominence as a lawyer.

Chief Williams had his primary education at Olowogbowo Methodist Elementary School, and secondary education at CMS Grammar School, both in Lagos.

He continued his education with a UAC scholarship to Yaba Higher College, where he earned a diploma in commerce.

In 1944, he travelled to England where he studied at the University of London. Studying Banking and Finance, he graduated in 1946 with a Bachelor of Commerce.

He continued his studies and qualified as a chartered accountant in England in 1949.

Obasanjo, Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Obaseki, others mourn

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, described the late Williams as “an icon and an unusual specimen of human being as well as a nationally-renowned and globally-acclaimed accountant.”

Going down memory lane, the former president noted that in the over 50 years of his relationship with Pa Akintola, “I had directly and indirectly enjoyed his advice and support. In his cucumber cool, sober and unruffled disposition, he inspired you and warmed you to himself.

“His reflections and piercing insights and insistence for truth and accountability cannot but inspire you. I often admired his calm mien and disposition and when I asked a friend, “Why is he always so calm, composed and methodical?” He answered, “It is because he has a strong internal antenna for controls!”

Obasanjo added that, having lived for 104 years, Mr. Akintola Williams cannot, by any stretch of the imagination, be considered to have died an untimely or premature death.

While describing the death of Chief Williams as a colossal loss, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said his legacies cannot be forgotten.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Akintola Williams’ record of service as an accountant of repute and a leader of remarkable achievements will remain indelible for generations to come.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, we celebrate the departure of a great legend and the doyen of accounting in Nigeria, Akintola Williams, who contributed his quota to the financial sector and the economy of Nigeria during his lifetime.”

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said Chief Williams lived a long and fulfilled life, having made his mark as not only the first Nigerian to qualify as a chartered accountant but also led the envious legacy as one of Nigeria’s most accomplished professionals in the corporate world.

“A rare breed, Chief Williams played a key role as a nationalist, as he was a contemporary of key figures in Nigeria’s historical development, including Chief Obafemi Awolowo, fighting together for the independence of our dear nation and keeping on with the drive to see Nigeria lead the continent on different fronts,” he said.

Obaseki said the elder statesman was upright, intelligent and cosmopolitan, making enormous impact in the business community and in promoting probity and good governance.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, in a statement he personally signed, eulogized the immeasurable contributions of the late accountant to the field of accountancy, saying his impact in the profession will continue to be remembered and celebrated among generations of accountants in years to come.

He, therefore, prayed for the repose of his soul and for the family and well-wishers to have the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

“While we are going to miss his priceless contributions for over seven decades in the field of accounting, our solace lies in the profound legacies he left behind and his indelible footprints.

“May God Almighty rest his soul and continue to strengthen his family, numerous mentees and all his admirers all over the world,” he said.

