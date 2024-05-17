✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Wike confers Abuja citizenship on Senegalese president

 The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has received the President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who is on a visit to Nigeria. Welcoming the Senegalese President…

    By Hussein Yahaya

 The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has received the President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who is on a visit to Nigeria.

Welcoming the Senegalese President on his arrival at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Thursday on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the FCT minister conferred on him the honorary citizenship of Abuja with the presentation of the symbolic key to the city.

According to the minister, the key confers on the Senegalese president all the rights and privileges of a citizen. It serves also as a mark of respect for the strong friendship and cordial relationship between Nigeria and Senegal.

 

