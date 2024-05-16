Sanwo-Olu waives payment of sacrificial rams for Lagos pilgrims as airlift begins

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has approved the payment of sacrificial ram for 1,875 intending pilgrims performing the 2024 Hajj from the state. The…

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has approved the payment of sacrificial ram for 1,875 intending pilgrims performing the 2024 Hajj from the state.

The state governor also paid for Ihram clothing and visitation to historical sites in both Makkah and Madinah in order to ease the financial burden of the pilgrims after paying expensive fares for the exercise.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Thursday during the one-day seminar and special prayer for the intending pilgrims as the airlift commences on Friday.

Intending pilgrims from the state would be airlifted by FlyNas from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Daily Trust reports that as part of the rites of Hajj, each pilgrim is expected to slaughter a ram which is done through an agent and sent to the needy and poor countries around the world while the pilgrims are only expected to pay for the ram.

Each costs approximately $100

Millions of rams are slaughtered in Saudi Arabia on behalf of the pilgrims during the annual Hajj exercise.

Represented by the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state, Lawal Pedro, SAN, the governor stated that the intervention was to cushion the effect of the huge sum of money on them.

He said, “Therefore, you need not to worry or stress yourself unnecessarily. Just go there and perform the Hajj rites as prescribed by the Holy Prophet Mohammad (Salallahu Alayhi WasSalam) in order to achieve a rewarding and acceptable Hajj.

“As your Governor, I am very much aware of the huge sum of money you paid as Hajj fare this year, considering the present harsh economic situation in the country. Our government is greatly concerned but we have no control over the fixing of the fares which is the exclusive right of the Saudi Arabian authority.

“However, I wish to assure you that you will all get value for the money you paid, as we have secured a befitting accommodation with necessary amenities for you in the Masfalla area of Makkah, which is a working distance from the Masjid Haram (Kaabah).

“During your stay in Muna and Arafah, you shall also be accommodated in the prestigious, more decent and comfortable ‘Tent B+’ designed to relief you of the harsh and very hot weather condition of Saudi Arabia which is about 35 to 40 degree Celsius.”

Representatives of the NDLEA, the airline, police, the medical team as well as the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) advised the pilgrims to adhere strictly to laid down rules and regulations.

The State Amirul-Hajj and Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Ibrahim Layole and Chairman of the state Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board, Engr. Shakiru Ayinde Gafar said the state has put in place measures to make the pilgrims’ stay in holy land memorable and stress-free.

Delivering a lecture on the significance of Hajj in the lifetime of man, Chief Imam of Ansaru-Deen Society, Igbogbo Ikorodu, Sheikh Abdulrahman Lukman urged the intending pilgrims to have good intentions.

He advised them not to go to the Holy land “to do TikTok,” urging them to show the highest level of spirituality.

CSP Jamiu Raji, Chief Imam of Lagos State Police Command who represented the Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade urged the intending pilgrims to shun all forms of criminality.