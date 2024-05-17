✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Obaseki outlines funding strategy for N70,000 minimum wage for civil servants

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has unveiled plans to finance the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage for civil and public servants through the…

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state
    By Usman A. Bello, Benin

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has unveiled plans to finance the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage for civil and public servants through the state government’s revenue inflow and business-friendly policies.

In an interview with journalists in Benin City, Governor Obaseki, said the increased wage would be sustained through revenue generated from the state government’s business-friendly policies and savings realised from government expenditure, a result of strategic reforms implemented during his tenure spanning seven and a half years.

“The funding for the new minimum wage will be sourced from various avenues, including savings from our state’s fleet management system, the adoption of the e-gov platform, which has eliminated the need for paper-based transactions, and investments in projects like the Ossiomo Power Project, which has significantly reduced government spending on diesel,” Governor Obaseki explained.

Governor Obaseki also pointed out the efficiency brought about by the fleet management system, centralising vehicle management for public officeholders and reducing associated expenses.

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories