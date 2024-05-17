Obaseki outlines funding strategy for N70,000 minimum wage for civil servants

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has unveiled plans to finance the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage for civil and public servants through the…

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has unveiled plans to finance the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage for civil and public servants through the state government’s revenue inflow and business-friendly policies.

In an interview with journalists in Benin City, Governor Obaseki, said the increased wage would be sustained through revenue generated from the state government’s business-friendly policies and savings realised from government expenditure, a result of strategic reforms implemented during his tenure spanning seven and a half years.

“The funding for the new minimum wage will be sourced from various avenues, including savings from our state’s fleet management system, the adoption of the e-gov platform, which has eliminated the need for paper-based transactions, and investments in projects like the Ossiomo Power Project, which has significantly reduced government spending on diesel,” Governor Obaseki explained.

Governor Obaseki also pointed out the efficiency brought about by the fleet management system, centralising vehicle management for public officeholders and reducing associated expenses.