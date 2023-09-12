Wike Blasts FCDA staff over faulty microphone

Says FCT can’t work with their attitude The FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has again blasted staff of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) over faulty…

Says FCT can’t work with their attitude

The FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has again blasted staff of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) over faulty microphone when he was addressing guests while flagging off road rehabilitation project in Abuja.

Wike, who had last week, blasted the agency, which is the project execution arm of the FCT Administration over contract variation, said their attitude can never make the territory work as expected.

Our correspondent reports that the sound system brought to the occasion failed to function properly as the audience barely heard what the minister was saying.

This seems to have angered the minister, who warned the staff to either sit up or find their way out of the Administration.

He said, ‘’Let me express my displeasure to FCDA. It is unfortunate, and that is why FCT is where it is. If you cannot arrange ordinary microphone to work, how would FCT works? You are a shame. Let me warn all those who are concern that this should be the last time that I will appear before a public function, and I get this embarrassment, as it will not happen again. If you don’t want to work, you leave.’’

