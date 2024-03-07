Wigwe’s daughter: What I learnt from my father

Tochi Wigwe, the daughter of Dr Herbert Wigwe, the late Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, has given an emotional tribute to her father,…

Tochi Wigwe, the daughter of Dr Herbert Wigwe, the late Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, has given an emotional tribute to her father, stating some of the things she learnt from him.

Tochi, along with several other friends and relatives of the deceased, shared their condolences for the late 57-year-old Wigwe during the Night of Tributes at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The funeral rites for Wigwe, his wife, and his son commenced on Monday, March 4.

They lost their lives in a helicopter crash in the United States a few weeks ago.

“I used to tell my father that I really hated public speaking and he tried to convince me that he hated it as well. But it’s just something he had to do so I’m going to try my best to be fearless,” Tochi said on stage.

“In this moment, for the first time, your words resonate deeply within me. No longer do I want to tilt my head and squint my eyes in confusion. You were simply extraordinary,” she added.

She recalled how her father was driven, determined and always exceeded expectations.

“You urged me to reach new heights I never even imagined. Whenever doubt clouded my mind, you would chuckle knowingly and say, ‘You really just don’t know whose child you are, you’ll soon find out.’ And once again, you were right: I’ve come to find out.

“I could never fathom how you managed to do it all; it seemed inconceivable. Turning everything you touched to gold while remaining an unwavering anchor for your family and friends,” she added.

She also narrated how her father travelled by air to see her for just a few minutes when she was studying overseas.

“Distance meant absolutely nothing to you. You travelled continents on a whim just to see me for a couple of minutes before heading back to your responsibilities,” she added.

Tochi noted that these were a testament to her father’s steadfast and ever-constant love.

She described him as a feminist and a champion of equality.

“Who will prompt me to flash a peace sign in every photo? Who will engage in marathon debates with my friends and myself on flights to Cape Town? Who will inquire ‘what are they saying about me online today?’ And who will ask me about my thoughts on Wigwe University?

“You were paradox, a tower of strength with a heart as soft as silk. You can never raise your voice at me without calling me an hour later to apologise.

“Your influence extended far beyond our family circle. You effortlessly convinced my friends that their futures lay in Nigeria, urging them to elevate their aspirations.

“You’ve left me with enormous shoes to fill but you’ve also gifted me with an unwavering support system.

“You nurtured your relationships with such care that you’ve bestowed upon me farthest to guide and protect me for that I’m eternally grateful.

“You instilled in me the confidence to defy conventions, to never conform. I love you deeply and I ache for the day we will be reunited to resume our cherished gossip sessions to continue our pep talks about life and everything in between with all my love, Mama T, aka. Your Pretty,” she concluded.

The funeral programmes continued on Thursday, with Combined Service of Songs at RCCG, Ressurection Parish, 1 Ressurection Drive, 1st Gate, Jakande Estate, Km 15 Lekki, at 10am.

Friday is the Christian Wake-Keep at Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Rivers State at 7pm.

The combined funeral service will be held on Saturday at RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo at 10am.

The private interment ceremony is on Saturday, March 9.

The final outing service is on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo at 10:00 am.