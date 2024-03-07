How Wigwe rescued my family when Ganduje dethroned me – Sanusi

Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, former Emir of Kano, has narrated several encounters he had with Dr Herbert Wigwe, late Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings. Speaking…

Speaking at the night of tributes organised in honour of Wigwe at Eko Hotels in Lagos, on Wednesday, Sanusi broke down in tears, narrating how far he went with the deceased.

Sanusi said because he knew he could get into trouble easily, he surrounds himself with loyal friends.

“When I had problems in Kano, I called him about six months before I was to leave Kano, and I said to him, ‘Herbert I know you will give all your best to solve all these problems, but I am convinced that this is what is going to happen.’ And he said to me ‘Your Highness, don’t worry, whatever happens, don’t worry we are here for you.’

“On the day I heard on the radio that I was dethroned, the night before it happened, I called and said I wanted to come to Lagos. The announcement was made at about 9 am, and by noon, Herbert had a plane at the tarmac in Kano. I put my family on that plane, no message, no phone call, I put them on that plane. Herbert received them, put them in a hotel, and later got them accommodation for months.”

Sanusi also said he thought he would die before Wigwe and because he wanted his children to get educated, he entrusted his life savings to Wigwe.

“About two years ago, I put all my savings into a Trust for the education of my children, I have many and my priority as a father is to make sure that when I pass away, they will have a good education.

“I told Herbert, ‘I am placing you in charge of this Trust for the education of my children because I know that even if I die and do not leave any money, you will educate my children. I thought I would die before Herbert.”

Wigwe died in a helicopter crash in California, United States of America, on February 9, 2024.

His wife, Doreen, son, Chizzy and former Managing Director of Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, were also on board the ill-fated aircraft alongside two pilots.